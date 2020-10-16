172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-exports-on-the-rise-after-6-straight-months-of-contraction-will-this-trend-sustain-5971021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Exports on the rise after 6 straight months of contraction, will this trend sustain?

The trade deficit has also gone down from $11.67 billion in September 2019 and $6.77 billion in August 2020.

Moneycontrol News

After six straight months of contraction, India’s exports have risen 6 percent in September.

Sectors such as ready-made garments, drugs and pharmaceuticals, iron ore, rice, cereals, carpets and engineering goods contributed to the rise in exports.

The trade deficit has also gone down from $11.67 billion in September 2019 and $6.77 billion in August 2020.

Close
Will this trend sustain? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Exports #India #trade deficit #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.