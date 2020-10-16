3-Point Analysis | Exports on the rise after 6 straight months of contraction, will this trend sustain?

After six straight months of contraction, India’s exports have risen 6 percent in September.

Sectors such as ready-made garments, drugs and pharmaceuticals, iron ore, rice, cereals, carpets and engineering goods contributed to the rise in exports.

The trade deficit has also gone down from $11.67 billion in September 2019 and $6.77 billion in August 2020.

Will this trend sustain? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis