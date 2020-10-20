172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|3-point-analysis-economy-under-review-more-stimulus-packages-not-ruled-out-5986711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Economy under review, more stimulus packages not ruled out

Recently, the government announced steps to stimulate consumer demand consisting of measures like Rs 10,000 festive advance for government employees, Rs 12,000 crore for 50-year interest-free loan to states to boost the economy, a payment of cash in lieu of LTC, etc

Moneycontrol News

The government may be open to another stimulus package and has started a mid-year review of the economy.

Finance Minister said that the options for another stimulus package are still open.

Recently, the government announced steps to stimulate consumer demand consisting of measures like Rs 10,000 festive advance for government employees, Rs 12,000 crore allocation for 50-year interest-free loans to states to boost the economy, a payment of cash in lieu of LTC among other things.

Will another stimulus package help revive the economy? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
