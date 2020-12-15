MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!

economy

3-Point Analysis | CPI inflation cooling off welcome, but is it enough for RBI to ease rates?

Easing prices of some food items helped headline retail inflation to dip to a three-month low. Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out if this will prompt the RBI to look at easing interest rates.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

3 Point Analysis

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.