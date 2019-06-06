Economic Survey to include street vendors: Report

The Centre will undertake the country-wide Economic Survey by June-end, and for the first time include street vendors, hawkers, and small stalls owners, as per a Zee News report.

It will cover 27 crore households and seven crore establishments. Excluded sectors include crop production, plantation, defence, public administration and compulsory social security services.

Over 12 lakh surveyors from across the country will be trained on the survey format, after which the data will be evaluated by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) and by officials from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). A report is expected in six months, it added.