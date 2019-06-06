App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 07:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Survey to include street vendors: Report

Excluded sectors include crop production, plantation, defence, public administration and compulsory social security services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Centre will undertake the country-wide Economic Survey by June-end, and for the first time include street vendors, hawkers, and small stalls owners, as per a Zee News report.

It will cover 27 crore households and seven crore establishments. Excluded sectors include crop production, plantation, defence, public administration and compulsory social security services.

Over 12 lakh surveyors from across the country will be trained on the survey format, after which the data will be evaluated by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) and by officials from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME). A report is expected in six months, it added.

The Economic Survey is an annual document that evaluates India’s economic development in the past year. Presented by the Department of Economic Affairs in both houses of Parliament just before the Union Budget, it reviews the country’s policy initiatives, development programmes, and short and medium-term economic prospects.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #department of Economic Affairs #Economic Survey #Economy #MSME #NSSO #Street vendors #unemployment

