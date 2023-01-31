Economic Survey 2023: DBT has helped transfer more than Rs. 26.5 lakh crore till date for central schemes

Launched in 2013, the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme replaced the then existing delivery process. Through the use of IT, the scheme transferred subsidies directly into the Aadhar-linked bank accounts of targeted beneficiaries.
Since its advent, Rs 26.5 lakh crore has been transferred for central programmes. Thanks to such direct transfers, the union government had managed to save about Rs 2.2 lakh crore as of March 2021 by removing the names of 9.4 crore beneficiaries across databases — names that were either duplicate, or fake, or non-existent.
Within the span of the past decade, the DBT has already expanded from 24 schemes in 43 districts, to 200 central schemes and over 2,000 state government schemes pan India.
The number of central schemes rose to 426 in the year 2019-2020, when more than Rs 3,81,000 crore was transferred to 144.7 crore beneficiaries, helping provide relief to those whose livelihoods were impacted.