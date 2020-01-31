Economic Survey 2020 LIVE: Presentation to be held after President's speech & Finance Commission Report

This blog will bring you LIVE updates on the Economic Survey to be presented at 1.45 pm on January 31 by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy V Subramanian.

The Economic Survey document comprises of Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix. Tabled in both Houses of the Parliament, it reviews the developments that took place in the Indian economy over the past financial year.

The annual Economic Survey is usually presented a day before the finance minister tables the Union Budget in the Parliament. Prepared by the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs, it serves as the official report of the economy.

It gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and the policy challenges. It carries sectoral overviews and comments on reform measures that are required. The survey’s outlook serves as a marker about future policy moves.

The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. Commentary on topics such as GDP growth, job growth and GST collection is expected in this year's Economic Survey.

The last year Economic Survey was about nudge theory and behavioural economics, this year it is expected to contain a chapter on a newer idea that needs to be brought on to mainstream policy practice from textbooks. The document is expected to answer questions around India's GDP growth rate in 2020-21 and more.

Some of the major things to watch out for in the pre-Budget survey include GDP growth projections, jobs scenario, commentary on the Goods and Services Tax. It will also answer questions such as: Are there signs of the Indian economy bottoming out? Are there are green shoots of recovery that can be spotted in the broader economy? When will the Indian economy likely to hit a sweet spot again, cantering past China to regain its lost status as the world's fastest-growing major economy?

Economic Survey 2020 presentation to be held after the President's speech and Finance Commission Report. The FC submitted its interim report for FY20-21 to President Ram Nath Kovind in December. The interim report will be tabled in Parliament on January 31 and made public.