Economic Offences Wing registers FIR against Lakshmi Vilas Bank on complaint of cheating

The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi has registered a first information report against Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest (RFL) related to an adjustment of their deposits to the dues of RHC Holding and Ranchem Private Limited.

The FIR has been registered under "Complaint for offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by banker, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, 1860" upon the Directors of Board L VB, Director L VB, Connaught Place, New Delhi amongst others,” the bank said in a release to the BSE.