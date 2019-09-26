App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Economic Offences Wing registers FIR against Lakshmi Vilas Bank on complaint of cheating

The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest (RFL) related to an adjustment of their deposits to the dues of RHC Holding and Ranchem Private Limited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Economic Offences Wing, Delhi has registered a first information report against Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

The FIR has been registered under "Complaint for offences of cheating, criminal breach of trust by banker, criminal misappropriation and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, 1860" upon the Directors of Board L VB, Director L VB, Connaught Place, New Delhi amongst others,” the bank said in a release to the BSE.

The bank said it is considering appropriate legal measures to counter the matter.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Lakshmi Vilas Bank

