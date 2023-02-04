ZIM Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.62% from Rs. 86.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2022 up 49.83% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2022 up 32.57% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

ZIM Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2021.

