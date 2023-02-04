English
    ZIM Lab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore, up 16.62% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ZIM Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.32 crore in December 2022 up 16.62% from Rs. 86.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.57 crore in December 2022 up 49.83% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.06 crore in December 2022 up 32.57% from Rs. 11.36 crore in December 2021.

    ZIM Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.3299.2686.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.3299.2686.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.0243.9343.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.116.645.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.281.55-7.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1211.229.01
    Depreciation3.564.043.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1423.8024.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.088.087.11
    Other Income2.421.440.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.509.527.83
    Interest1.621.361.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.898.166.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.898.166.08
    Tax3.322.501.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.575.664.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.575.664.39
    Equity Share Capital48.7316.2416.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.353.492.70
    Diluted EPS1.353.492.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.353.492.70
    Diluted EPS1.353.492.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
