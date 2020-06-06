App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zen Technologies Q4 net profit up 51% to Rs 19.1 crore

PTI
 
 
Zen Technologies on Saturday said its consolidated net profit rose over 51 percent to Rs 19.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

The company's net profit was at Rs 12.65 crore in the year-ago period, Zen Technologies said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations, however, declined 55.7 percent to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 44.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter, it added.

For the full fiscal, net profit grew to Rs 58.63 crore, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 149.28 crore from financial year 2019.

The board has recommended a dividend of 40 paise per equity share.

Also, the board has approved establishment of a representative/branch office in the United Arab Emirates to tap the global market for the products of the company.

The board has also approved the appointment of Ashok Atluri as the chief financial officer with effect from June 6.

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Results #Zen Technologies

