Yuken India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.03 crore, up 3.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:Net Sales at Rs 101.03 crore in March 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 97.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 84.74% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in March 2023 down 24.17% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022.
Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in March 2022.
|Yuken India shares closed at 597.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.94% returns over the last 6 months and 29.92% over the last 12 months.
|Yuken India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|101.03
|86.84
|97.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|101.03
|86.84
|97.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|53.20
|35.11
|45.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.36
|4.29
|4.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.17
|3.14
|0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.85
|12.87
|12.31
|Depreciation
|3.24
|3.32
|2.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.55
|24.53
|25.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.00
|3.59
|6.51
|Other Income
|0.95
|1.34
|1.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.95
|4.93
|8.17
|Interest
|2.96
|2.71
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.99
|2.23
|5.93
|Exceptional Items
|0.13
|2.25
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.12
|4.48
|5.93
|Tax
|1.53
|1.57
|1.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.59
|2.91
|4.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.59
|2.91
|4.14
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.10
|0.00
|0.43
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.69
|2.90
|4.54
|Equity Share Capital
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|2.41
|3.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|2.41
|3.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|2.41
|3.78
|Diluted EPS
|0.58
|2.41
|3.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited