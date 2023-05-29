English
    Yuken India Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 101.03 crore, up 3.32% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Yuken India are:Net Sales at Rs 101.03 crore in March 2023 up 3.32% from Rs. 97.79 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 down 84.74% from Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.19 crore in March 2023 down 24.17% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022.
    Yuken India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.78 in March 2022.Yuken India shares closed at 597.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.94% returns over the last 6 months and 29.92% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.0386.8497.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.0386.8497.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials53.2035.1145.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.364.294.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.173.140.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8512.8712.31
    Depreciation3.243.322.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.5524.5325.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.003.596.51
    Other Income0.951.341.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.954.938.17
    Interest2.962.712.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.992.235.93
    Exceptional Items0.132.25--
    P/L Before Tax2.124.485.93
    Tax1.531.571.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.592.914.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.592.914.14
    Minority Interest0.00-0.01-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.100.000.43
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.692.904.54
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.582.413.78
    Diluted EPS0.582.413.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.582.413.78
    Diluted EPS0.582.413.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

