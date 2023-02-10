English
    Xchanging Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.36 crore, down 2.77% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Xchanging Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.36 crore in December 2022 down 2.77% from Rs. 42.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2022 down 42.67% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.31 crore in December 2022 down 35.84% from Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.3643.3942.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.3643.3942.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9415.0914.68
    Depreciation0.160.150.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3814.6814.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8813.4713.32
    Other Income2.273.142.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1516.6115.79
    Interest0.030.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.1216.5915.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.1216.5915.76
    Tax3.204.593.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.9212.0012.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.9212.0012.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.9212.0012.07
    Equity Share Capital111.40111.40111.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.621.081.08
    Diluted EPS0.621.081.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.621.081.08
    Diluted EPS0.621.081.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited