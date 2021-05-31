WPIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.63 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.63 crore in March 2021 up 17.18% from Rs. 100.38 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2021 up 16.94% from Rs. 17.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.08 crore in March 2021 up 13.9% from Rs. 26.41 crore in March 2020.

WPIL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.66 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.67 in March 2020.

WPIL shares closed at 800.65 on May 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 63.00% returns over the last 6 months and 126.27% over the last 12 months.