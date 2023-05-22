English
    Wonder Elect. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.51 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonder Electricals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 146.51 crore in March 2023 up 0.03% from Rs. 146.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2023 up 41.47% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2023 up 21.61% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2022.

    Wonder Elect. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2022.

    Wonder Elect. shares closed at 227.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 32.15% over the last 12 months.

    Wonder Electricals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations146.5195.80146.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations146.5195.80146.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.9477.64111.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.856.186.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.684.673.77
    Depreciation1.381.401.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.093.6616.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.282.256.25
    Other Income0.020.100.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.302.356.29
    Interest0.720.940.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.571.415.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.571.415.43
    Tax2.110.371.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.461.043.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.461.043.86
    Equity Share Capital13.4013.4013.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.070.782.88
    Diluted EPS4.070.782.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.070.782.88
    Diluted EPS4.070.782.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am