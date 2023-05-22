Wonder Elect. Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.51 crore, up 0.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.51 crore in March 2023 up 0.03% from Rs. 146.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.46 crore in March 2023 up 41.47% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.68 crore in March 2023 up 21.61% from Rs. 7.96 crore in March 2022.

Wonder Elect. EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.88 in March 2022.

Wonder Elect. shares closed at 227.90 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 32.15% over the last 12 months.