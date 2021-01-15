Whirlpool Q3 PAT seen up 57.7% YoY to Rs. 765 cr: KR Choksey

Whirlpool of India Q4 | Profit at Rs 87.41 cr versus Rs 104.10 cr, revenue at Rs 1,353.62 cr versus Rs 1,355.15 cr YoY. (Image: Reuters)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Whirlpool to report net profit at Rs. 765 crore up 57.7% year-on-year (up 63.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 27.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 60.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,271.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 80.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 90.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 897 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.