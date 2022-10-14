Whirlpool India Q2 PAT may dip 10.9% YoY to Rs. 71.8 cr: Yes Securities

(Representative Image)

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Whirlpool India to report net profit at Rs. 71.8 crore down 10.9% year-on-year (down 7.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,743.1 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 194 percent Y-o-Y (up 19 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 106.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.