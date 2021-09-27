Which steel stock to back as China concerns weigh on the sector?

JSW Steel | Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 7.17 lakh equity shares (0.03 percent) via open market transaction on August 3, increasing stake to 5 percent from 4.97 percent.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

China is, undoubtedly, the largest steel market in the world, and with issues revolving around real-estate developers in the country -- Evergrande, in particular -- the impact on the global steel market from a medium-term perspective is worth exploring. Evergrande is among the top three property developers facing liquidity crunch. In lieu of its inability to service interest and debt obligations, to boost investor confidence, the People’s Bank of China injected $18.55 billion, making it one of the largest fund infusions...