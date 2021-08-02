MARKET NEWS

What ails Shriram Transport Finance – is the merger finally taking a toll on the stock?

While the stock of Shriram Transport appears to offer value, investors should bear in mind the possible volatility due to the impending merger

Madhuchanda Dey
August 02, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

  Good quarter amid Covid challenges Growth better than expectations Margin nosedives on excess liquidity Asset quality worsens, provision high, restructuring limited Collection efficiency improving, credit cost to normalise by year-end Recent capital infusion adds to the capital buffer Fundamentals promising, merger with group company remains a key overhang Shriram Transport Finance (CMP: Rs 1390, Market Cap: Rs 37,363 crore) has been an under-performer with the stock down marginally in the past four months against an over 8 per cent rally in the Nifty. This is surprising,...

