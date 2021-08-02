What ails Shriram Transport Finance – is the merger finally taking a toll on the stock?

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Good quarter amid Covid challenges Growth better than expectations Margin nosedives on excess liquidity Asset quality worsens, provision high, restructuring limited Collection efficiency improving, credit cost to normalise by year-end Recent capital infusion adds to the capital buffer Fundamentals promising, merger with group company remains a key overhang Shriram Transport Finance (CMP: Rs 1390, Market Cap: Rs 37,363 crore) has been an under-performer with the stock down marginally in the past four months against an over 8 per cent rally in the Nifty. This is surprising,...