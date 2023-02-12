West Coast Pap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,239.16 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,239.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 872.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.74 crore in December 2022 up 237.85% from Rs. 78.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.83 crore in December 2022 up 183.34% from Rs. 171.11 crore in December 2021.

West Coast Pap EPS has increased to Rs. 39.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.82 in December 2021.

Read More

West Coast Pap shares closed at 558.80 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.21% returns over the last 6 months and 115.34% over the last 12 months.