    West Coast Pap Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,239.16 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for West Coast Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,239.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 872.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 263.74 crore in December 2022 up 237.85% from Rs. 78.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.83 crore in December 2022 up 183.34% from Rs. 171.11 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,239.161,209.97872.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,239.161,209.97872.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials517.39510.23428.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.420.44--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.03-4.50-1.07
    Power & Fuel--139.90--
    Employees Cost92.1594.6787.12
    Depreciation48.2847.1453.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses203.00101.92197.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax412.95320.18106.54
    Other Income23.6017.0210.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax436.55337.20117.39
    Interest13.856.6811.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax422.70330.52105.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax422.70330.52105.81
    Tax111.7284.4017.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities310.98246.1288.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period310.98246.1288.42
    Minority Interest-47.24-31.45-10.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates263.74214.6778.06
    Equity Share Capital13.2113.2113.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.9332.5011.82
    Diluted EPS39.9332.5011.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.9332.5011.82
    Diluted EPS39.9332.5011.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
