App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wendt India posts Q3 consolidated PAT at Rs 2.20cr

Total income for the quarter under review slipped to Rs 34.99 crore from Rs 44.26 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Abrasives manufacturer Wendt India Ltd on January 24 recorded consolidate profit after tax at Rs 2.20 crore for the October-December quarter.

Wendt India Ltd is a joint venture between Murugappa Group firm Carborundum Universal and Wendt GmbH. In a filing to stock exchanges, Wendt India said the profit after tax for the October-December 2019 quarter was at Rs 2.20 crore against Rs 5.44 crore registered in the year ago period.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2019, net profit after tax was at Rs 10.80 crore as against Rs 15.41 crore.

Close

For All Earnings Related News - Click Here

related news

Total income for the quarter under review slipped to Rs 34.99 crore from Rs 44.26 crore.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2019, total income was at Rs 120.94 crore as against Rs 129.36 crore.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 2,870 apiece up by 1.81 per cent over previous close in BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Results #Wendt (India) Ltd

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.