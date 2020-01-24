Wendt India posts Q3 consolidated PAT at Rs 2.20cr

Abrasives manufacturer Wendt India Ltd on January 24 recorded consolidate profit after tax at Rs 2.20 crore for the October-December quarter.

Wendt India Ltd is a joint venture between Murugappa Group firm Carborundum Universal and Wendt GmbH. In a filing to stock exchanges, Wendt India said the profit after tax for the October-December 2019 quarter was at Rs 2.20 crore against Rs 5.44 crore registered in the year ago period.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2019, net profit after tax was at Rs 10.80 crore as against Rs 15.41 crore.

Total income for the quarter under review slipped to Rs 34.99 crore from Rs 44.26 crore.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2019, total income was at Rs 120.94 crore as against Rs 129.36 crore.