Wendt Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore, up 23.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore in March 2023 up 23.41% from Rs. 47.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.79 crore in March 2023 up 71.22% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2023 up 51.13% from Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2022.
Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 63.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 37.34 in March 2022.
|Wendt shares closed at 7,891.25 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 27.48% over the last 12 months.
|Wendt (India)
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.15
|50.83
|47.30
|Other Operating Income
|1.78
|0.30
|0.45
|Total Income From Operations
|58.93
|51.13
|47.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.90
|13.43
|14.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.66
|2.94
|3.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|0.41
|-1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.85
|9.22
|8.27
|Depreciation
|2.18
|1.96
|2.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.42
|11.50
|11.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.74
|11.67
|9.34
|Other Income
|1.73
|1.78
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.47
|13.45
|10.28
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.47
|13.45
|10.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.47
|13.45
|10.28
|Tax
|3.68
|3.38
|2.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.79
|10.07
|7.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.79
|10.07
|7.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|12.79
|10.07
|7.47
|Equity Share Capital
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.96
|50.31
|37.34
|Diluted EPS
|63.96
|50.31
|37.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|63.96
|50.31
|37.34
|Diluted EPS
|63.96
|50.31
|37.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited