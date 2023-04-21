English
    Wendt Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore, up 23.41% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:Net Sales at Rs 58.93 crore in March 2023 up 23.41% from Rs. 47.75 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.79 crore in March 2023 up 71.22% from Rs. 7.47 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.65 crore in March 2023 up 51.13% from Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2022.
    Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 63.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 37.34 in March 2022.Wendt shares closed at 7,891.25 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.66% returns over the last 6 months and 27.48% over the last 12 months.
    Wendt (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.1550.8347.30
    Other Operating Income1.780.300.45
    Total Income From Operations58.9351.1347.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.9013.4314.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.662.943.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.820.41-1.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.859.228.27
    Depreciation2.181.962.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4211.5011.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7411.679.34
    Other Income1.731.780.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4713.4510.28
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4713.4510.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4713.4510.28
    Tax3.683.382.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7910.077.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7910.077.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.7910.077.47
    Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.9650.3137.34
    Diluted EPS63.9650.3137.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS63.9650.3137.34
    Diluted EPS63.9650.3137.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wendt #Wendt (India)
    first published: Apr 21, 2023 04:04 pm