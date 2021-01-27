MARKET NEWS

Welspun India Q3 profit rises over twofold to Rs 174 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.09 crore in the same period last fiscal.

PTI
January 27, 2021 / 11:45 PM IST
Representative Image.

Home textiles major  on Wednesday reported over twofold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 174.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 75.09 crore in the same period last fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,049.71 crore as against Rs 1,604.92 crore in the year-ago period, Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

NAM India Q3 PAT surges 42% at Rs 212 crore; total income rises 11% to Rs 399 crore

It said during the quarter under review its plants at Vapi and Anjar operated at peak capacities. "Bath linen sales volume grew by 17 per cent year-on-year, bed linen sales volume grew by 43 per cent year-on-year and rugs and carpets sales volume grew by 28 per cent year-on-year," it added.

Shares of Welspun India were trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 68.75 apiece on BSE.
TAGS: #Business #earnings #Home textiles #Welspun India
first published: Jan 27, 2021 11:45 pm

