Welspun Enter Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 215.54 crore, down 47.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 215.54 crore in December 2021 down 47.08% from Rs. 407.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2021 down 79.01% from Rs. 30.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.29 crore in December 2021 down 58.07% from Rs. 53.16 crore in December 2020.

Welspun Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2020.

Welspun Enter shares closed at 101.00 on February 02, 2022 (BSE)