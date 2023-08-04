English
    Welspun Corp reports Rs 168 crore net profit in Q1

    Welspun Corp Ltd is one of the world’s leading welded line pipe manufacturers and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.

    PTI
    August 04, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
    Welspun Corp on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 168.45 crore in the June quarter, on the back of higher income. It had reported a Rs 95 lakh loss in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The company’s total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 4,118.78 crore from Rs 1,394.51 crore a year ago. Welspun Corp Ltd is one of the world’s leading welded line pipe manufacturers and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 06:01 pm

