Welspun Corp reports Rs 168 crore net profit in Q1

Welspun Corp on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 168.45 crore in the June quarter, on the back of higher income. It had reported a Rs 95 lakh loss in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company’s total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 4,118.78 crore from Rs 1,394.51 crore a year ago. Welspun Corp Ltd is one of the world’s leading welded line pipe manufacturers and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.
