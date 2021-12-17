Weekly tactical pick: Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance Ltd.

In this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting Manappuram Finance (CMP: Rs 170.25; Nifty level: 17,248). After the first wave of COVID-19, gold financing occupied a hot seat as households resorted to pledging gold to tide themselves over the liquidity crunch while lenders considered secured lending a safe option. However, when the operating environment turned challenging with heightened competition from banks and a decline in gold prices, several players, including Manappuram, went through stress. Not only did Manappuram’s growth nosedive, but its...