Weekly Tactical Stock Pick - Associated Alcohols and Breweries

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

For this week’s tactical pick, we are suggesting liquor contract manufacturer Associated Alcohols & Breweries (AABL). Its product range comprises extra neutral alcohol (ENA), Indian made Indian liquor (IMIL), Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), rectified spirit, and packaging & bottling services. The company is one of the key contract manufacturers for United Spirits and manufactures its major brands such as the Bagpiper, Director’s Special, McDowell’s No. 1 and the White Mischief. In recent years, the company has been looking to...