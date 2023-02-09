English
    Waterbase Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore, up 19.95% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Waterbase are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.69 crore in December 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 58.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2022 down 60.92% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Waterbase
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.6987.9158.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.6987.9158.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.2474.2930.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.751.060.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.38-7.9913.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.887.026.44
    Depreciation2.342.221.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7111.218.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.850.10-2.40
    Other Income0.420.410.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.430.50-1.71
    Interest0.790.190.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.230.31-1.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.230.31-1.95
    Tax-0.840.10-0.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.390.21-1.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.390.21-1.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.390.21-1.49
    Equity Share Capital41.4341.4341.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.580.05-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.580.05--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.580.05-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.580.05--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited