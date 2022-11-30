Wanbury Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.96 crore, down 0.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.96 crore in September 2022 down 0.11% from Rs. 124.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 52.83% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2022 down 14.02% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.

Wanbury shares closed at 53.50 on November 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.