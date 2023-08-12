Wanbury Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore, up 25.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 146.29 crore in June 2023 up 25.09% from Rs. 116.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2023 up 164.71% from Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.96 crore in June 2023 up 1357.66% from Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022.

Wanbury EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2022.

Wanbury shares closed at 50.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.21% returns over the last 6 months and -26.25% over the last 12 months.