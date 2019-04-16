VST Tillers & Tractors Q4 PAT may dip 53.1% YoY to Rs. 15.8 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Others sector. The brokerage house expects VST Tillers & Tractors to report net profit at Rs. 15.8 crore down 53.1% year-on-year (up 56.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 28.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 172.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 46.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 80.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22.4 crore.

