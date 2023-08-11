English
    VLS Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 110.72 crore, up 2598.57% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 110.72 crore in June 2023 up 2598.57% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.67 crore in June 2023 up 311.46% from Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.41 crore in June 2023 up 286.36% from Rs. 57.10 crore in June 2022.

    VLS Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 26.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.21 in June 2022.

    VLS Finance shares closed at 176.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.59% returns over the last 6 months and 14.23% over the last 12 months.

    VLS Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations110.72-15.533.74
    Other Operating Income----0.36
    Total Income From Operations110.72-15.534.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.621.611.20
    Depreciation1.421.430.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.106.6460.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.57-25.20-58.23
    Other Income1.421.250.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.99-23.95-58.07
    Interest0.040.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.95-23.97-58.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.95-23.97-58.08
    Tax13.28-8.47-14.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.67-15.50-43.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.67-15.50-43.35
    Equity Share Capital34.9235.3538.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.19-4.01-11.21
    Diluted EPS26.19-4.01-11.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.19-4.01-11.21
    Diluted EPS26.19-4.01-11.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #VLS Finance
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

