Visaka Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 446.84 crore, down 6.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 446.84 crore in June 2023 down 6.76% from Rs. 479.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.26 crore in June 2023 down 68.25% from Rs. 38.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.61 crore in June 2023 down 41.95% from Rs. 66.51 crore in June 2022.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.35 in June 2022.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 91.26 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.99% over the last 12 months.