    Visa Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore in September 2022 down 17.83% from Rs. 206.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in September 2022 down 15.44% from Rs. 12.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2022 down 25.51% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2021.

    Visa Steel shares closed at 15.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.76% over the last 12 months.

    Visa Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations169.41143.22206.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations169.41143.22206.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.5456.43133.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----6.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.198.047.45
    Depreciation11.5711.4211.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.2972.3366.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.19-5.00-19.38
    Other Income0.240.2812.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.95-4.72-6.76
    Interest6.736.825.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.68-11.54-12.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.68-11.54-12.72
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.68-11.54-12.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.68-11.54-12.72
    Equity Share Capital115.79115.79115.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.27-1.00-1.10
    Diluted EPS-1.27-1.00-1.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.27-1.00-1.10
    Diluted EPS-1.27-1.00-1.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Large #Visa Steel
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm