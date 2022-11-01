Visa Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore in September 2022 down 17.83% from Rs. 206.17 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in September 2022 down 15.44% from Rs. 12.72 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2022 down 25.51% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2021.
|Visa Steel shares closed at 15.00 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.76% over the last 12 months.
|Visa Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|169.41
|143.22
|206.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|169.41
|143.22
|206.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.54
|56.43
|133.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|6.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.19
|8.04
|7.45
|Depreciation
|11.57
|11.42
|11.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|82.29
|72.33
|66.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.19
|-5.00
|-19.38
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.28
|12.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.95
|-4.72
|-6.76
|Interest
|6.73
|6.82
|5.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.68
|-11.54
|-12.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.68
|-11.54
|-12.72
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.68
|-11.54
|-12.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.68
|-11.54
|-12.72
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-1.00
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-1.00
|-1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.27
|-1.00
|-1.10
|Diluted EPS
|-1.27
|-1.00
|-1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited