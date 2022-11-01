Visa Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore, down 17.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.41 crore in September 2022 down 17.83% from Rs. 206.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.68 crore in September 2022 down 15.44% from Rs. 12.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2022 down 25.51% from Rs. 4.86 crore in September 2021.