Visa Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, down 53.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in March 2023 down 53.29% from Rs. 229.65 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2023 down 167.87% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 down 112.23% from Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022.
Visa Steel shares closed at 11.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.84% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.
|Visa Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.28
|152.57
|229.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|107.28
|152.57
|229.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|70.52
|69.16
|140.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.02
|0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.26
|7.22
|6.36
|Depreciation
|11.82
|12.01
|11.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.61
|76.31
|72.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.94
|-12.14
|-1.37
|Other Income
|0.90
|0.23
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.05
|-11.90
|-1.34
|Interest
|7.28
|6.89
|6.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.33
|-18.79
|-7.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-398.36
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.33
|-417.16
|-7.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.33
|-417.16
|-7.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.33
|-417.16
|-7.59
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-36.03
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-36.03
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|-36.03
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|-36.03
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited