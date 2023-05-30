Visa Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, down 53.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in March 2023 down 53.29% from Rs. 229.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.33 crore in March 2023 down 167.87% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 down 112.23% from Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022.

Visa Steel shares closed at 11.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -30.84% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.