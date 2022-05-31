Visa Steel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.65 crore, up 27.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.65 crore in March 2022 up 27.29% from Rs. 180.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022 up 96.59% from Rs. 222.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.06 crore in March 2022 up 4.57% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2021.

Visa Steel shares closed at 17.10 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.77% returns over the last 6 months and 80.95% over the last 12 months.