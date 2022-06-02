Visa Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.45 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 310.45 crore in March 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 344.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022 up 99.13% from Rs. 1,071.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2022 down 19.07% from Rs. 21.18 crore in March 2021.
Visa Steel shares closed at 17.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and 90.61% over the last 12 months.
|Visa Steel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|310.45
|250.29
|344.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|310.45
|250.29
|344.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|211.26
|174.01
|214.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.27
|1.46
|20.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.71
|10.61
|11.31
|Depreciation
|21.11
|21.60
|31.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.63
|57.41
|79.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.00
|-14.80
|-13.55
|Other Income
|0.04
|2.53
|3.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.97
|-12.27
|-10.45
|Interest
|5.39
|5.40
|4.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.35
|-17.67
|-15.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1,056.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.35
|-17.67
|-1,071.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.35
|-17.67
|-1,071.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.35
|-17.67
|-1,071.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.35
|-17.67
|-1,071.42
|Equity Share Capital
|115.79
|115.79
|115.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-1.53
|-92.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-1.53
|-92.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-1.53
|-92.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-1.53
|-92.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited