Visa Steel Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.45 crore, down 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 310.45 crore in March 2022 down 9.82% from Rs. 344.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2022 up 99.13% from Rs. 1,071.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in March 2022 down 19.07% from Rs. 21.18 crore in March 2021.

Visa Steel shares closed at 17.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.38% returns over the last 6 months and 90.61% over the last 12 months.