English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Visa Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.26 crore, down 35.97% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Visa Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 160.26 crore in December 2022 down 35.97% from Rs. 250.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,727.42 crore in December 2022 up 9877.64% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 down 57.66% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.

    Visa Steel
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations160.26193.08250.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations160.26193.08250.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.3987.66174.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.350.831.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.9011.1110.61
    Depreciation18.0521.5021.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.9187.8157.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.34-15.82-14.80
    Other Income0.230.242.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.10-15.58-12.27
    Interest6.335.815.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.43-21.39-17.67
    Exceptional Items1,747.84----
    P/L Before Tax1,727.41-21.39-17.67
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,727.41-21.39-17.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,727.41-21.39-17.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,727.42-21.39-17.67
    Equity Share Capital115.79115.79115.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS149.19-1.85-1.53
    Diluted EPS149.19-1.85-1.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS149.19-1.85-1.53
    Diluted EPS149.19-1.85-1.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited