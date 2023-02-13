Visa Steel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 160.26 crore, down 35.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 160.26 crore in December 2022 down 35.97% from Rs. 250.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,727.42 crore in December 2022 up 9877.64% from Rs. 17.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in December 2022 down 57.66% from Rs. 9.33 crore in December 2021.

Visa Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 149.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

Read More

Visa Steel shares closed at 14.25 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -16.18% over the last 12 months.