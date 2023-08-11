Vipul Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, down 58.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 58.21% from Rs. 12.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2023 up 87.2% from Rs. 107.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2023 down 9.14% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

Vipul shares closed at 16.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.56% over the last 12 months.