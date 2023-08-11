English
    Vipul Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, down 58.21% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in June 2023 down 58.21% from Rs. 12.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2023 up 87.2% from Rs. 107.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2023 down 9.14% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2022.

    Vipul shares closed at 16.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and 6.56% over the last 12 months.

    Vipul
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.137.6212.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.137.6212.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.246.9510.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.605.522.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.232.502.26
    Depreciation0.080.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.5452.842.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.35-60.29-5.96
    Other Income2.092.992.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.26-57.30-3.93
    Interest9.518.329.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.77-65.62-13.25
    Exceptional Items---0.30-94.33
    P/L Before Tax-13.77-65.92-107.58
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.77-65.92-107.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.77-65.92-107.58
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.15-5.49-8.97
    Diluted EPS-1.15-5.49-8.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.15-5.49-8.97
    Diluted EPS-1.15-5.49-8.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

