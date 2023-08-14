Vindhya Telelin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 850.82 crore, up 170.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 850.82 crore in June 2023 up 170.98% from Rs. 313.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.84 crore in June 2023 up 119.6% from Rs. 17.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.58 crore in June 2023 up 89.14% from Rs. 39.96 crore in June 2022.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has increased to Rs. 31.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.54 in June 2022.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 2,121.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 91.85% over the last 12 months.