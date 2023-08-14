English
    Vindhya Telelin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 850.82 crore, up 170.98% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vindhya Telelink are:

    Net Sales at Rs 850.82 crore in June 2023 up 170.98% from Rs. 313.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.84 crore in June 2023 up 119.6% from Rs. 17.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.58 crore in June 2023 up 89.14% from Rs. 39.96 crore in June 2022.

    Vindhya Telelin EPS has increased to Rs. 31.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.54 in June 2022.

    Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 2,121.60 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.22% returns over the last 6 months and 91.85% over the last 12 months.

    Vindhya Telelink
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations850.821,374.93313.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations850.821,374.93313.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials708.111,194.79266.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.93-21.93-35.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.4231.9824.20
    Depreciation5.064.754.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.3842.3221.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.92123.0133.23
    Other Income4.601.812.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.52124.8235.79
    Interest19.7026.2413.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8198.5822.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8198.5822.66
    Tax12.9724.995.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.8473.6017.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.8473.6017.23
    Equity Share Capital11.8511.8511.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.9362.1014.54
    Diluted EPS31.9362.1014.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.9362.1014.54
    Diluted EPS31.9362.1014.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:22 pm

