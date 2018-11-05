Vikas Proppant Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 12.05 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.87 crore in September 2018 up 1811.77% from Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.87 crore in September 2018 up 19883.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

Vikas Proppant EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.38 in September 2017.

Vikas Proppant shares closed at 1.89 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 142.31% returns over the last 6 months and 166.20% over the last 12 months.