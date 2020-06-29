Vikas Proppant Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 84.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in March 2020 down 84.89% from Rs. 16.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2020 down 88.29% from Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2020 down 85.37% from Rs. 15.38 crore in March 2019.

Vikas Proppant EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.

Vikas Proppant shares closed at 4.05 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.64% returns over the last 6 months