Vikas Ecotech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore, up 69.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.97 crore in September 2021 up 69.76% from Rs. 43.57 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021 down 64.92% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in September 2021 down 7.24% from Rs. 7.60 crore in September 2020.

Vikas Ecotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Vikas Ecotech shares closed at 2.20 on October 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 88.03% returns over the last 6 months and -26.17% over the last 12 months.