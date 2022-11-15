English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Veritas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 539.72 crore, down 34.73% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veritas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 539.72 crore in September 2022 down 34.73% from Rs. 826.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2022 down 30.56% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.97 crore in September 2022 down 21.84% from Rs. 47.30 crore in September 2021.

    Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.79 in September 2021.

    Veritas shares closed at 132.45 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.70% returns over the last 6 months and 27.97% over the last 12 months.

    Veritas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations539.72392.40826.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations539.72392.40826.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods469.17356.82784.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.19-2.45-9.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.312.170.96
    Depreciation8.648.248.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.329.963.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0817.6738.83
    Other Income0.253.040.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3320.7139.29
    Interest4.073.844.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.2516.8734.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.2516.8734.33
    Tax0.45-0.030.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.8116.9134.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.8116.9134.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.8116.9134.28
    Equity Share Capital2.682.682.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.886.3112.79
    Diluted EPS8.886.3112.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.886.3112.79
    Diluted EPS8.886.3112.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Veritas
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 pm