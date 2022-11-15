Veritas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 539.72 crore, down 34.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 539.72 crore in September 2022 down 34.73% from Rs. 826.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2022 down 30.56% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.97 crore in September 2022 down 21.84% from Rs. 47.30 crore in September 2021.

Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.79 in September 2021.