Veritas Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 539.72 crore, down 34.73% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 09:42 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veritas are:
Net Sales at Rs 539.72 crore in September 2022 down 34.73% from Rs. 826.92 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2022 down 30.56% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.97 crore in September 2022 down 21.84% from Rs. 47.30 crore in September 2021.
Veritas EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.79 in September 2021.
|Veritas shares closed at 132.45 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.70% returns over the last 6 months and 27.97% over the last 12 months.
|Veritas
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|539.72
|392.40
|826.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|539.72
|392.40
|826.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|469.17
|356.82
|784.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.19
|-2.45
|-9.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.31
|2.17
|0.96
|Depreciation
|8.64
|8.24
|8.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.32
|9.96
|3.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.08
|17.67
|38.83
|Other Income
|0.25
|3.04
|0.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.33
|20.71
|39.29
|Interest
|4.07
|3.84
|4.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.25
|16.87
|34.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.25
|16.87
|34.33
|Tax
|0.45
|-0.03
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.81
|16.91
|34.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.81
|16.91
|34.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|23.81
|16.91
|34.28
|Equity Share Capital
|2.68
|2.68
|2.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.88
|6.31
|12.79
|Diluted EPS
|8.88
|6.31
|12.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.88
|6.31
|12.79
|Diluted EPS
|8.88
|6.31
|12.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited