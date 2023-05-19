Veritas Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 658.99 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 658.99 crore in March 2023 up 28.73% from Rs. 511.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.06 crore in March 2023 up 52.94% from Rs. 19.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.36 crore in March 2023 up 23.28% from Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2022.

Veritas EPS has increased to Rs. 10.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.09 in March 2022.

Veritas shares closed at 158.65 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.71% returns over the last 6 months and 37.84% over the last 12 months.