    Veranda Learn Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.90 crore, up 144.44% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veranda Learning Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.90 crore in June 2023 up 144.44% from Rs. 28.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.33 crore in June 2023 up 3.69% from Rs. 20.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2023 up 142.2% from Rs. 13.34 crore in June 2022.

    Veranda Learn shares closed at 211.10 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.20% over the last 12 months.

    Veranda Learning Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.9048.4128.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.9048.4128.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.000.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.080.800.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.42-0.14-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.6918.8413.77
    Depreciation18.9617.676.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----8.47
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.6549.4918.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.90-38.26-19.92
    Other Income1.580.390.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.32-37.87-19.48
    Interest8.455.151.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.76-43.02-21.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.76-43.02-21.26
    Tax-2.44-4.34-1.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.33-38.68-20.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.33-38.68-20.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-19.33-38.68-20.07
    Equity Share Capital61.5761.5755.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.14-6.28-3.65
    Diluted EPS-3.14-6.28-3.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.14-6.28-3.65
    Diluted EPS-3.14-6.28-3.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

