Veranda Learn Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.90 crore, up 144.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.90 crore in June 2023 up 144.44% from Rs. 28.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.33 crore in June 2023 up 3.69% from Rs. 20.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2023 up 142.2% from Rs. 13.34 crore in June 2022.

Veranda Learn shares closed at 211.10 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.78% returns over the last 6 months and -16.20% over the last 12 months.