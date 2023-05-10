English
    Venkys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,042.47 crore, down 15.2% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Venkys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,042.47 crore in March 2023 down 15.2% from Rs. 1,229.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.23 crore in March 2023 down 56.02% from Rs. 57.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.03 crore in March 2023 down 49.89% from Rs. 95.85 crore in March 2022.

    Venkys EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 40.72 in March 2022.

    Venkys shares closed at 1,599.55 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -19.38% over the last 12 months.

    Venkys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,042.471,035.751,229.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,042.471,035.751,229.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials814.32793.26969.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods36.5339.8040.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.322.83-29.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.7463.6059.77
    Depreciation8.888.879.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.20108.78102.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1218.6176.93
    Other Income14.037.899.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.1526.5086.60
    Interest4.964.484.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1922.0282.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.1922.0282.23
    Tax8.965.4924.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.2316.5357.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.2316.5357.37
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9111.7340.72
    Diluted EPS17.9111.7340.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.9111.7340.72
    Diluted EPS17.9111.7340.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

