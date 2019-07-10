Vedanta Q1 PAT may dip 19.8% YoY to Rs. 1,229 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Vedanta to report net profit at Rs. 1,229 crore down 19.8% year-on-year (down 53% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22,135 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,341 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.