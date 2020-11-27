VBC Ferro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, down 95.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VBC Ferro Alloys are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in September 2020 down 95.17% from Rs. 18.43 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.15 crore in September 2020 down 361.9% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2020 down 578.93% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2019.
VBC Ferro shares closed at 17.00 on November 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.47% returns over the last 12 months.
|VBC Ferro Alloys
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.89
|0.10
|18.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.89
|0.10
|18.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|5.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.11
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.10
|3.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.22
|1.20
|Depreciation
|1.66
|1.67
|1.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.17
|0.13
|11.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.20
|-2.03
|-4.22
|Other Income
|13.11
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.09
|-2.02
|-4.19
|Interest
|0.04
|0.00
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.13
|-2.02
|-4.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.13
|-2.02
|-4.36
|Tax
|2.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.15
|-2.02
|-4.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.15
|-2.02
|-4.36
|Equity Share Capital
|16.40
|16.40
|14.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.29
|-1.23
|-3.07
|Diluted EPS
|-12.29
|-1.23
|-2.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.29
|-1.23
|-3.07
|Diluted EPS
|-12.29
|-1.23
|-2.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm