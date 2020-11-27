VBC Ferro Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore, down 95.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.89 crore in September 2020 down 95.17% from Rs. 18.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.15 crore in September 2020 down 361.9% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2020 down 578.93% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2019.

VBC Ferro shares closed at 17.00 on November 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -18.47% returns over the last 12 months.