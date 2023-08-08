English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vascon Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.75 crore, up 5.18% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.75 crore in June 2023 up 5.18% from Rs. 141.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.74 crore in June 2023 up 6.23% from Rs. 10.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in June 2023 up 3.72% from Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2022.

    Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.

    Vascon Engineer shares closed at 52.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.47% returns over the last 6 months and 126.41% over the last 12 months.

    Vascon Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.75247.61141.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.75247.61141.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.77192.85125.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.99-1.27-9.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.856.487.44
    Depreciation1.481.671.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.157.314.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.4940.5711.72
    Other Income3.083.381.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5743.9513.35
    Interest2.832.493.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7441.4610.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.7441.4610.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7441.4610.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7441.4610.11
    Equity Share Capital217.32217.32217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.491.910.46
    Diluted EPS0.491.910.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.491.910.46
    Diluted EPS0.491.910.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vascon Engineer #Vascon Engineers
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!