Vascon Engineer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.46 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.46 crore in June 2023 up 1.61% from Rs. 201.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in June 2023 up 12.05% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.49 crore in June 2023 up 5.54% from Rs. 17.52 crore in June 2022.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2022.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 52.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.47% returns over the last 6 months and 126.41% over the last 12 months.