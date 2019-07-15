Varroc Engineering Q4 PAT may dip 12.2% YoY to Rs. 88.2 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Varroc Engineering to report net profit at Rs. 88.2 crore down 12.2% year-on-year (down 41.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,928.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 11.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 269.2 crore.

